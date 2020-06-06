India News | Rain Lashes Parts of Raj, Weather to Remain Pleasant on Sunday

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall in the last 24 hours, a Met department official said on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rain was recorded in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Sikar, Ajmer and Kota.

On Saturday, the sky remained cloudy in several parts of the state including the capital Jaipur and the maximum temperature dropped by few notches at most places.

At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Churu was the hottest place in the state followed by Bikaner (39.6), Kota (39.1), Jaisalmer and Ganganagar (38.9 each), Jodhpur (38 ), Jaipur (37.7) and Ajmer (36.1).

According to the IMD forecast, many districts including Barmer, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur and Jaipur will experience cloudy sky and strong winds in the next 24 hours.

