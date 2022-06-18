Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Many places in Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Intermittent rainfall has been continuing since Friday even as a few places also recorded heavy rainfall during this period.

Also Read | IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2022 in Bengaluru.

Khandar (Sawaimadhopur) recorded the highest of 9 cm rainfall till Saturday morning since Friday, while Kotkasim (Alwar), Nagar (Bharatpur), Saipau (Dholpur) recorded 8 cm, 7 cm and 6 cm rains, respectively.

Many other places recorded below 6 cm rains during this period.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protests: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges Youths Not To Resort to Violence.

Till Saturday evening since morning, Bhilwara, Alwar and Karauli recorded 33 mm, 17 mm and 11.5 mm rains.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in the state was between 40 degrees Celsius (Phalodi in Jodhpur) and 29.5 degrees C (Sangaria in Hanumangarh), according to a met report.

The department has predicted similar weather conditions with possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places in Alwar, Jhunjhunu and Sikar districts during the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)