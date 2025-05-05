Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Rainfall and thunderstorm is expected to continue in several parts of Rajasthan this week due to the impact of a western disturbance, a meteorological department spokesperson said on Monday.

He said strong thunderstorm and rain activity is likely in southern and eastern parts of the state over the next four to five days, providing relief from prevailing heatwave conditions.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President Accepts PM Narendra Modi's Invitation To Visit Delhi for Annual High-Level Meeting.

The spokesperson said the western disturbance currently persists as a circulation system over Pakistan, Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan.

In the lower levels of the atmosphere, one circulation system lies over northeast Rajasthan while another is over southwest Rajasthan, he added.

Also Read | Sonu Nigam Concert Controversy: Karnataka Police Summons Singer To Probe Linking of Kannada Song Demand to Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Strong thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometer per hour and moderate to heavy rainfall are likely in parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions on Monday, under the influence of the circulation system.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in southern Rajasthan on Monday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)