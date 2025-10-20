Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department of Bhubaneswar forecasted light to moderate rainfall with an activity of thunderstorms and gusty winds in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, which will move towards the Northwest and intensify into a depression. Isolated rainfalls are likely in the next 24 hours.

The IMD also issued an advisory to farmers and the general public to take necessary precautions in the next 24 hours.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, and it is very likely to move towards the Northwest and intensify into a depression..Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorms and gusty winds...For the next 24 hours, mostly isolated rainfall activity is very likely...On the 24th, rainfall activity is likely to increase further...We have also covered the capital city in thunderstorm activity...It is advised to the farmers and the common public to take precautions," Monorama Mohanty told ANI.

Apart from Odisha, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi witnessed severe waterlogging following four days of continuous heavy rainfall in the city and its surrounding areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu over the next six days, with several districts expected to experience heavy to very heavy showers between October 23 and 25.

The rainfall is expected to gradually spread to northern and Delta regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai, starting from October 21, the RMC added.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the State Emergency Operations Centre at Ezhilagam, Chennai, to review the preparedness and precautionary measures being taken across the state in view of the northeast monsoon and depression formation.

The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with the District Collectors of Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris to assess the situation and review the steps taken to handle potential heavy rainfall in the coming days. (ANI)

