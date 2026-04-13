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New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, on Monday said that rainfall for the upcoming monsoon season across the country is "likely to be below normal"

Speaking to ANI, according to the national forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, rainfall for the entire monsoon season is likely to be below normal, Mohapatra said.

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He stated that region-wise distribution indicates below normal rainfall in most parts of the country, with some exceptions.

"According to the national forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, rainfall for the entire monsoon season is likely to be below normal... When considering various regions of the country, rainfall is expected to be below normal in almost all areas, except for some areas in Northwest India, Northeast India, and South India... The large-scale process is currently moving towards neutral conditions. Such neutral conditions will persist until June. After that, conditions are likely to develop in the equatorial Pacific... Towards the end of the monsoon season, or at least in the second half of the monsoon season, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole may develop, which is good for our monsoon season", he said.

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India is likely to see below-normal monsoon rains this year, the India Meterological Department said on Monday.

"The quantity of monsoon rainfall this year is expected to reach 92 per cent of the long-period average this year," M Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, said while addressing a press conference here.

He was accompanied by Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department at the briefing.

The 2026 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be below normal (95-90 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)