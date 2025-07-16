New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Several parts of Delhi received rain on Wednesday afternoon, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert.

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 34 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees less than the season's normal, the weather office said.

The areas that received rain included those in Central Delhi, South Delhi and South East Delhi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the yellow colour code stands for "be aware" and indicates a chance of significant rainfall with the possibility of isolated flooding in low-lying areas and potential disruptions to outdoor activities.

The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was 89 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 AM stood at 67.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Thursday are expected to be recorded at 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

