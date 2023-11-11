New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Bringing a huge sigh of relief for residents in the national capital, who have been breathing toxic air over the last few weeks, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the rainfall a day ago dispersed pollutants and reduced the extent of pollution in the city by half -- 50 per cent.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Rai said, "The rainfall on Saturday dispersed pollutants from the city air. The wind, too, picked up, helping cleanse Delhi's air of toxic matter. The showers reduced the extent of pollution in the city by 50 per cent -- from an AQI of 450 to 225. However, it's too early to say how long will be the impact of the showers on the city's air quality."

The overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 227 at 2.04 pm, marking a significant improvement from the last few days.

The senior AAP leader said the significant decrease in pollution has facilitated the onset of winter in the national capital, adding that the mercury has been sliding over the last ten days.

He added that the government was working to address vehicular pollution, dust pollution, bio-mass burning pollution, and stubble burning pollution while also reducing cracker bursting.

"The pollutants were suspended at the lower surface of the atmosphere, with the process of dispersal being impeded and hampered," the minister added.

The air quality, which hovered previously in the 'Very Poor' category, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), improved to 'Poor' on Saturday.

At 7 am on Saturday, the AQI at Anand Vihar was recorded at 295, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh and ITO recorded AQI levels of 230, 244, and 263.

Despite recent rains offering a slight respite, Delhi's air quality continues to be a matter of concern. A local resident and morning walker at Kartavya Path told ANI, "After the rains, the pollution has reduced slightly as the air quality remains as hazardous as it was. We are still finding it difficult to breathe."

The overall air quality in Delhi at 7 am on Friday was recorded at 407, according to data shared by the government's air-quality monitoring agency, SAFAR.

The Air Quality Index at 10 am dropped to 361, which, according to the index range, falls in the 'Very Poor' category. It marked a slight improvement in air quality from the 'Severe' category.

According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), two stations recorded a 'severe' AQI while Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium had an AQI of 407 at 10 am on Friday.

At Shadipur, the AQI was recorded at 405.

Among the areas where the AQI was recorded in the 'Very Poor' range were Sonia Vihar at 399, Ashok Vihar at 390, Bawana at 389, Wazirpur at 385, ITO and Jahangirpuri both recorded 381 AQI, and Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI of 380.

There was also a dip in PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels after 4 am across the national capital and surrounding areas.

For the next two days post Diwali, on Sunday, the Met department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the mornings and thereafter, for the subsequent two days, it has forecast a mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the mornings. (ANI)

