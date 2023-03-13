Amid the rising heat and soaring temperatures across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department on March 10 issued a heatwave alert for five days starting from March 10 to March 15. The heatwave alert comes at a time when Mumbai's Santa Cruz observatory recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday, March 12 while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Hottest City in India: At 39.4 Degrees Celsius, Maharashtra Capital Records Highest Temperature in Country for Second Time in March, Says IMD.

Santacruz Observatory Records Season’s Highest Maximum Temperature

Today on 12th March 2023 Santacruz observatory records season's highest maximum temperature. Santacruz 39.4 deg celsius Colaba 35.8 deg celsius आज सांताक्रूझ वेधशाळेने हंगामातील आतापर्यंतचे सर्वोच्च कमाल तापमान नोंदवले. सांताक्रूझ 39.4 अंश सेल्सिअस कुलाबा 35.8 अंश सेल्सिअस — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) March 12, 2023

Heatwave Alert by IMD

Heatwave alert by IMD for the second day for Mumbai with possibility of temp going high in isolated pockets today afternoon. Already its 37+ at few places take care — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 12, 2023

IMD Declares Heatwave in Mumbai

IMD DECLARES HEATWAVE IN MUMBAI IMD has issued a #heatwave warning after the city recorded a maximum temperature above 37 degrees Celsius for two days in the city. @awasthiabhi11 reports Watch the full story on Mirror Now pic.twitter.com/L1AS1fd0eY — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) March 12, 2023

IMD Issued Heatwave Warning on March 10

The city on Sunday recorded the highest day temperature of the season at 39.4 degrees. It is the third day in a row that #Mumbai has been witnessing such heatwave conditions. A heatwave warning was issued by the IMD on March 10 already. — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) March 12, 2023

Heatwave Alert From March to May 2023

"Mumbai has been experiencing #heatwave conditions for the last few days. Though this is not very unusual, but this is just the first half of March": AVM GP Sharma (retired), president of meteorology and climate change, Skymet pic.twitter.com/Cc0FGakUaX — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2023

