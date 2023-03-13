Amid the rising heat and soaring temperatures across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department on March 10 issued a heatwave alert for five days starting from March 10 to March 15. The heatwave alert comes at a time when Mumbai's Santa Cruz observatory recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius temperature on Sunday, March 12 while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Hottest City in India: At 39.4 Degrees Celsius, Maharashtra Capital Records Highest Temperature in Country for Second Time in March, Says IMD.

Santacruz Observatory Records Season’s Highest Maximum Temperature

Heatwave Alert by IMD

IMD Declares Heatwave in Mumbai

IMD Issued Heatwave Warning on March 10

Heatwave Alert From March to May 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)