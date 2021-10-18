New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Rains lashed most parts of Delhi on Monday with the mercury settling at 23.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Bags Best Chief Minister Tag as Per IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. The city recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Monday.

The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the city.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults 11-Year-Old Daughter, Threatens To Kill Her if She Revealed It to Anyone; Arrested.

Due to the rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon improved to good from the very poor category in the morning.

Delhi had an AQI of 325, while Gurgaon and Noida had an AQI of 343 and 302 respectively at 9.30 am.

By 4 pm, the AQI of Delhi had improved to 46, that of Gurgaon to 36 while Noida's AQI was recorded at 45.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels oscillated between 100 per cent and 91 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of mist or shallow fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 29 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)