Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) The maximum temperatures stayed below normal levels in Punjab and Haryana on Friday following rains at some places that provided relief to the people from hot and humid weather conditions.

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, registered 30.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal. The city witnessed 0.6 mm of rainfall.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal registered maximum temperatures at 30.2, 33.7 and 27.8 degrees Celsius, up to five notches below normal, according to a media bulletin of the Meteorological Department here.

Ambala received 4 mm of rainfall.

Narnaul, Rohtak and Gurugram registered their respective maximum temperatures at 35, 32.5 and 29.5 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees below normal.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Bathinda settled at 36, 31.3 and 31 degrees Celsius, up to two notches below normal. Amritsar received 2 mm of rainfall.

The weather department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places for the next 48 hours.

