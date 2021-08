Nagpur, Aug 8 (PTI) Heavy rainfall between June 21 and 23 damaged crops on an area of 20,274 hectares in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra, with cotton, tur, soybean, maize and vegetables being the worst hit, agriculture officials said on Sunday.

As per initial estimates by the agriculture department, 1,964 hectares of land in 96 villages were washed away in flooding caused by the rains, they added.

In Nagpur, rains damaged crops on 9,176.55 hectares spread over 126 villages in Kamptee, Saoner, Kalmeshwar, Ramtek and Hingna tehsils, while the destruction of produce was spread over 10,579.65 hectares in 155 villages in Warora, Chimur, Rajura, Jivati and Gondpipari tehsils in Chandrapur, an official said.

"Cotton, tur and soybean planted on 418.70 hectares in Seloo and Samudrapur in Wardha were destroyed. Over 100 hectares of cotton cultivation were damaged in Sironcha tehsil in Gadchiroli," he said.

Of the agricultural land washed away, 248.3 hectares were located in 20 villages in Saner in Nagpur, and 1,716 hectares in 76 villages in Rajura, Jivati, Ballarpur and Korpana tehsils of Chandrapur, he added.

A final report on the damage caused to farm produce by the rains is awaited from the state revenue department, the official said.

