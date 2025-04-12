New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amidst dust storms and rains in Delhi on Friday evening, disruptions happened in power supply in the northern part of the region. The major reason for the power disruptions was the branches of trees and other objects that fell on the electrical lines, TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited spokesperson said.

The areas affected due to the weather change in Delhi were parts of Narela, Bawana, Badli and Mangolpuri and additionaly, some disruptions were observed in High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) networks.

"Today's dust storm and isolated rain during the evening led to localised disruptions in power supply in some parts of North Delhi, primarily due to branches of trees and other objects falling on electrical lines. Parts of Narela, Bawana, Badli and Mangolpuri were affected. Additionally, some disruptions were observed in High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) networks", TATA Power DDL spokesperson said in a statement.

Further, the operations and maintenance teams were immediately mobilised to address the situation and the power supply in most areas was restored.

"Our operations and maintenance teams were immediately mobilised to address the situation. Power supply has been restored in most areas, with efforts ongoing to resolve issues in a few remaining pockets. The safety of our customers remains our top priority. We urge residents to stay alert during adverse weather and report any supply or safety-related concerns by calling our 24x7 toll-free helpline at 19124", he further said.

15 flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather and dust storms in the region. Air India also released a travel advisory for its passengers due to the same.

Several areas of Delhi were affected due to dust storm and rains, which resulted in falling of trees at various places. (ANI)

