Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) While a heat wave is being predicted for north and south interior Karnataka till March 20, rains lashed several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday, the Met department said.

In a statement issued by the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, isolated places in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Chamarajanagar districts are experiencing light to moderate rain and thundershowers.

Meanwhile, Kodli hobli in Kalaburagi and Kallur hobli in Raichur districts recorded the maximum temperature of 42.8 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), many places in Kalaburagi, Raichur Yadgir and Bidar districts and a few places in Vijayapura district and isolated places in Tumakuru, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Koppala districts recorded maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius and above.

