Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 2 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has convicted a man in connection with the peddling of cannabis worth several crores.

The court of Special Judge (NDPS Act), Raipur, Pankaj Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday pronounced Sajan Yadav (32), hailing from Rajnandgaon, guilty in connection with peddling of cannabis and awarded 10 years imprisonment along with Rs 2 lakh fine, said Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Vinod Bharat.

Also Read | Maratha Quota Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Ends Hunger Strike As Maharashtra Government Accepts His Demands, Says 'Today Is Diwali for Us' (Watch Videos).

According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off about cannabis being smuggled from Odisha to Allahabad, the sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on 11 November 2020 intercepted a truck on the Raipur-Abhanpur Highway and recovered 697 kilograms of cannabis. Meanwhile, the agency had arrested three persons identified as Pankaj Kumar Rai, Vikas Kumar Rai and Amrit Kumar Sahu.

Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Bharat, while talking to ANI, said, "On November 11, 2020, intelligence officer Sanjeet Singh received information about a container carrying approximately 800 kg of cannabis from Odisha to Allahabad, scheduled to arrive in Abhanpur around 4:30 PM."

Also Read | Chandigarh: AAP Legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra Held in Rape Case 'Dramatically' Escapes From Custody.

He added, "A team was formed, and upon the container's arrival at Atal Chowk, it was intercepted. Three individuals inside the container were questioned and confessed to the hidden cannabis. The container's registered owner, Sajan Yadav, was later arrested and charged under Sections 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act."

The court found Yadav guilty and awarded him 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh under each section, totalling ₹2 lakhs in fines and 10 years imprisonment concurrently.

The seized cannabis weighed 698 kg and is estimated to cost around a crore, Bharat added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)