Sikar, Jul 3 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a part of a hillside collapsed during mining activities here, police said on Sunday.

Those deceased were identified as Subhash (30) and Ravi (35).

Also Read | Country Fed Up with Dynastic Politics, Dynastic Political Parties; Difficult for Such … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The mishap occurred in Neema ka Thana area, police said.

Two dumpers were also damaged in the incident.

Also Read | Gujarat: Police Party Attacked by Armed Group, Two Cops Injured; Three Arrested.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said, adding that the matter is being investigated further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)