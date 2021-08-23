Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) The BJP leaders here on Monday welcomed the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to name the road to the Ram temple in Ayodhya after former Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh who passed away on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Differently-Abled Minor Girl Raped in Samastipur District, Accused Absconding.

“In Ayodhya, naming the road to Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Kalyan Singh is a true tribute to a supreme Ram devotee,” BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia tweeted.

Also Read | WhatsApp for iPad Coming Soon, To Be Released as Part of Multi-Device Support.

He said the BJP does not approve of the one-family rule and recognises the best work and personalities of individuals.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also welcomed the decision.

“I hail the decision to name the road leading to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya as 'Shri Kalyan Singh Marg'. What can be a bigger tribute to a true Ram Bhakt than this?” she tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)