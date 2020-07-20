Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress has called a legislature party meeting on Tuesday, party sources said, amid an alleged plot to topple its government in the state.

The meeting is expected to start at 11 am at the hotel on the city outskirts where Congress legislators in support of the Ashok Gehlot government are camping.

Also Read | Bhubaneswar | Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical Trial Unit Was Inaugurated at IMS And SUM Hospital: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The agenda of the meeting is not clear yet, the sources said.

It will be the third meeting of the Legislature party in the last one week.

Also Read | Hyderabad Police Arrest Fake Plasma Donor For Cheating People by Posing as COVID-19 Recovered Patient.

A political turmoil is raging in the state apparently because of a tussle for power between dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Gehlot.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)