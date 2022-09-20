Barmer, Sep 20 (PTI) Body of a Dalit man with injury marks and its hands and feet tied was found on the roadside here, police said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Tagaram Meghwal, was reportedly abducted by some people on Monday.

Also Read | Congress President Elections: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot To Be in Delhi Tomorrow, Likely to Meet Sonia Gandhi.

Kalyanpur SHO Kailashdan said several injury marks were also found on the body of the deceased.

After coming to know about the incident, a protest was staged by his family and society, who refused to take Meghwal's body, he said.

Also Read | Odisha: Woman Falls Off Motorbike As Edge of Saree Gets Entangled in Vehicle's Real Wheel, Dies.

The hands and feet of the deceased were tied. There were many injury marks on the body, he added.

Meghwal is survived by elderly parents, brother, wife and three children.

A case has been registered into the matter, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)