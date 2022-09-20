Balangir, September 20: In an unfortunate incident, a woman riding pillion on a motorbike died due to severe head injuries as she fell off after her saree got entangled in the vehicle's rear wheel, police said. Another man and a woman sustained critical injury in the road accident that took place in Balangir district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The accident took place after edge of the saree worn by the woman got tangled in the rear wheel of the bike on which they were travelling. The tragic incident took place near Bagabahal village under Turekela Police limits. Mumbai Shocker: Slapped by Coworker in Jest, Man Starts Bleeding, Later Dies in Hospital

According to a report in Kalingatv, the deceased woman has been identified as Geetanjali Rana of Bagabahal. After her saree got entangled in the rear wheel of the motorbike, the woman lost balance and fell on the road from the moving two-wheeler. Bihar Shocker: Woman Dies on Spot, Husband Badly Injured After Both Stab Each Other Post Verbal Fight in Champaran

Judhisthir Rana was riding the bike with his wife Santoshini Rana and Geetanjali being pillion riders. They had gine to collect rice from the Gram Panchayat office of Turekela block and when they were returning the accident took place. Geetanjali fell from the bike after her saree got entangled in the rear wheel when they were approaching Bagabahal. The rider and the other pillion rider Santoshini also sustained critical injury in the accident.

Following the accident, Geetanjali was rushed to Turekela Community Health Centre. However, the doctors there declared her brought dead.

