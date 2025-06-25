Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Bollywood director Raj Kumar Santoshi called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Wednesday and discussed promotion of film-related activities in the Valley.

Santoshi was accompanied by Citara Group founder Pradeep Sharma and its founder and managing director Rahul Nehra, an official spokesperson said.

The Citara Group representatives outlined their plans to set up a film city in Srinagar and open a cinema hall and film museum in Pahalgam, he said.

