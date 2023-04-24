Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Members of the Mali community in Rajasthan continued to block the Jaipur-Agra national highway for the fourth consecutive day on Monday demanding more reservation in jobs and higher education as rift surfaced among the protestors.

Convenor of Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti Murari Lal Saini, who was detained before the protest began on Friday, was released on Monday. He reached the protest site and suggested calling off the blockade to begin talks with the government.

However, the protestors, who were earlier demanding Saini's release, termed down his suggestion to vacate the highway.

Besides Saini, 15 more people were released from police custody Monday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has advocated and written to the prime minister to include the caste-based census in the main census.

“I appeal to the community that it is a big step for which our leader Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice," Gehlot told reporters.

The Mali community is demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation for it in government jobs and educational institutions.

Saini suggested to vacate the highway and continue the dharna about 500 meters away from the site so that talks can be held with the government. However, the protestors revolted against his decision and refused to end the blockade.

"We are vacating the highway but the protest will continue. We will sit 500 meters away from the highway. A committee will be formed which will hold talks with the government," Saini told reporters.

The protestors refused to vacate the highway till the talks with the government reach an amicable solution.

Later, the community formed a 21-member committee to hold talks with the government, but the authorities demanded that they first vacate the highway.

“We have done an agreement with the community leaders, which they had accepted. Protestors have not vacated the highway as some disputes have occurred in their leadership at the protest site. They are yet to reach an understanding. Our effort is that they vacate the highway," Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said.

He said he has learnt that the protestors have formed a committee but nothing on record has been put before him.

The protestors, who are camping in tents, have blocked about one-kilometre stretch of the NH-21 near Arauda village by placing stones on the road.

For those commuting between Jaipur and Agra, traffic has been diverted on alternative routes to avoid congestion, officials said.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children of the community among others.

Chief Minister Gehlot also belongs to the Mali community.

On Friday, the protesters had blocked the key Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur and pelted stones at police personnel who retaliated by firing tear gas shells to control the mob.

Following this, the police had put up barricades on the national highway in Ballabgarh, Halaina, Vair, Arauda and Ramaspur villages.

Honouring social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who belonged to the Mali community, the state government had recently formed the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Welfare Board and declared April 11 as a state holiday commemorating the late leader's birth anniversary.

The Mali community held held a similar protest in June last year, which ended after assurances from authorities that their grievances will be listened to.

