Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 17 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday convicted a 21-year-old man to a 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping a minor.

Identified as Harish Yadav, the convict was an auto rickshaw driver.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Protest: Railways Cancels Over 200 Trains Across Country.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 55,000 on the convict.

According to the FIR, Yadav had repeatedly raped the 17-year-old girl in 2019.

Also Read | Net Direct Tax Collections Rises 45% to Over Rs 3.39 Lakh Crore Till Mid-June 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)