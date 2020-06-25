Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Four deaths and 287 fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 379 and 16,296 respectively.

Three deaths were reported from Bikaner and one from Sawaimadhopur. With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 379, a state government official said.

Maximum fresh cases, 52, were reported from Jodhpur while 40 and 30 cases were reported from Jaipur and Pali respectively.

Bikaner, Barmer, Alwar and Ajmer reported 23, 15, 14 and 10 cases respectively, according to an official report.

Other cases reported are from Dholpur (12), Kota (9), Sirohi (8), Churu (8), Banswara (1), Bharatpur (5), Bhilwara (1), Bundi (1), Dausa (5), Dungarpur (8), Ganganagar (2), Hanumangarh (4), Jaisalmer (4), Jalore (4), Jhalawar (1), Jhunjhunu (2), Nagaur (3), Rajsamand (4), Sawaimadhopur (2), Sikar (4) and Udaipur (7).

Eight patients from other states were also tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the total 16,296 coronavirus positive patients, 12,840 have recovered and 12,563 have been discharged. There are now 3,077 active cases in the state, as per official data.

