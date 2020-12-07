Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Waqf Board has decided to open 15 petrol pumps on its properties across the state to generate additional income and employment opportunities for the youth.

Khanu Khan, chairman of the board, said petrol pumps will be opened at 15 prime locations in different cities following agreement with oil companies.

“We are planning several other commercial activities after developing the board properties. The objective of the initiative is to make the board financially empowered and to protect the land,” he told reporters here.

Khan said in the past one year, encroachments were removed from prime properties of the board in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and other districts.

The board chairman said that land was provided for hostel construction in Sikar, and a community building in Jhunjhunu.

He said the digitisation work of records of 19,000 Waqf properties has been completed.

