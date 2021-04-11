Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) officers and their agent and seized Rs 91 lakh from their residence under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The officers were posted in Ajmer's Revenue Board and identified as B L Meharda (1996-batch) and Sunil Sharma (1994-batch)

Their agent Sashikant, Ajmer-resident, has also been nabbed by the ACB.

There were several complaints against both officers for favouring the parties by taking bribe from them. Thus, the ACB continuously monitoring their activities for the past five months, police said.

"After we received complaints concerning the officers, an action was carried out in which we recovered a large amount of money from the officers' residence. While the ACB has sealed the buildings of the department, there is a possibility of involvement of more officers in it," ACB Inspector Parasmal Meena said.

In a recent complaint, it was learnt that both officers, through Sashikant, demanded a hefty sum of money from one party to deliver a favourable decision.

The ACB has sealed the chamber of the Board's chairman and files related to Meharda and Sharma are being scrutinised. (ANI)

