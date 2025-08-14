Jhujhunu (Rajasthan) [India], August 14 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal AP Singh paid a visit to the family of late Sergeant Surendra Kumar, who laid down his life during Operation Sindoor, in Mehradasi village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

Accompanied by his wife, Sarita Singh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief on Wednesday met Sgt Kumar's mother, wife and children.

Sharing an X post, the Indian Air Force wrote, "Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, along with Mrs Sarita Singh, paid a visit to village Mehradasi in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, hometown of late Sgt Surendra Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty during Op Sindoor. At his home, they met his mother, Mrs Nanu Devi, wife, Mrs Seema and children, Vritika & Daksh."

IAF noted Jhujhunu's legacy of services in the armed forces with 21,700 ex-servicemen hailing from the district and 3,552 currently serving in the air forces.

"It is worthwhile to mention that Jhunjhunu has a proud legacy of service to the nation, with 21,700 Ex-Servicemen hailing from the district and 3,552 serving Air Warriors in the Indian Air Force," the X post read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune and met Corporal Varun Kumar, who suffered injuries during Operation Sindoor.

"Chief of the Air Staff visited the Artificial Limb Centre, Pune, wherein he met Cpl Varun Kumar, who suffered injuries during Op Sindoor. He utilised this opportunity to interact with other patients and got briefed on the activities of the centre. CAS appreciated the Commandant, doctors and the staff of Artificial Limb Centre for their excellent service and dedication," IAF wrote on X.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

