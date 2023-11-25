Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): In a remarkable display of democratic spirit, bride-to-be Rukhsar Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Jhalawar Housing Board took a pause from her wedding ceremonies to cast her first vote. She made her way to the polling station early in the morning.

Voting is going on today for 199 assembly seats for Rajasthan Assembly elections. There is a lot of enthusiasm among first-time voters. The process of people reaching the polling stations has continued since morning.

Rukhsar, with henna on her hands, was asked by the present media personnel about fulfilling her responsibility to vote. She explained that her wedding was scheduled for around 2 PM today, and she wouldn't have had time later. Therefore, she arrived to vote, understanding her responsibility.

This was her first time voting, and she expressed that if she had missed this opportunity, it would have been another five years before she could vote again. She works at the post office.

Voting for the 199-member assembly constituency is currently underway and will continue till 6 pm.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term, while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that a scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Sardarshahar assembly constituency in Rajasthan. Police in large numbers were deployed to avoid clashes. Sources have said that no one was injured in the incident.

A total of 5,26,90,146 voters will decide the fate of the candidates at a total of 51,890 polling stations in the assembly constituencies. The high-voltage election campaigning wrapped up in Rajasthan on Thursday.

1,70,99,334 young voters in the 18-30 age group will vote, including 22,61,008 new voters in the 18-19 age group.

A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

