Ballia, November 25: A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in this district by some people with whom he had an argument on a social media platform, police said on Saturday. Bansdih Circle Officer (CO) Shiv Narain Vaish said Deepu Paswan was stabbed on Friday night while he was returning to home. He was later declared dead by doctors at hospital, the CO said.

The victim's mother, Shubhawati Devi, in her police complaint alleged that her son had an argument with some people on a social media platform.

"The mother has alleged that after the argument over a comment on Facebook, Deepu also had an argument over phone with the suspects. Based on the complaint we have lodged an FIR against unidentified suspects and initiated investigations," said the officer. Police are trying to identify and arrest the suspects, the CO added.