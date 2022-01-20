Jaipur, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan Assembly session will start from February 9, a government release said on Thursday.

A notification in this regard was released by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretary Mahavir Prasad Sharma.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Employees Told To Attend R-Day Function As 'Official Duty'.

According to the government statement, Governor Kalraj Mishra has summoned the seventh session of the 15th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on February 9.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)