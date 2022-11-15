Jaipur, Nov 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police's anti-terrorist squad and special operations group will begin investigations into the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track blast from Tuesday, officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a late night meeting on Monday with home department officials directed that the incident be investigated by the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and the special operations group (SOG), they said.

Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed for Traffic Due to Shooting Stones in Ramban (Watch Video).

The explosion occurred on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of the North Western Railway in Udaipur district in the early hours of Sunday.

The officials said a team headed by the additional director general of police (ATS-SOG), Ashok Rathore, will reach Udaipur on Tuesday to investigate the incident.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Birsa Munda, Says ‘Tribals Inspiration Behind Govt Schemes’.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) visited the site of the explosion on Monday and collected evidence.

Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.

A North Western Railway spokesperson had on Monday said in Jaipur that an ATS team gave the site clearance at 11 pm on Sunday, following which railway engineers repaired the track and declared it fit for train movement at 3.30 am.

After the track was restored, the Asarwar-Udaipur Express was operated and it reached the Udaipur railway station at 12.30 pm, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)