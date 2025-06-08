Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): A woman employee of ICICI Bank in Kota allegedly withdrew Rs 4.58 crore from customers' accounts and invested it in the share market, police said on late Saturday, adding that she has been arrested.

Sub-inspector (SI) Udyog Nagar Police Station Mohammad Ibrahim told reporters, "Bank officer Sakshi Gupta took Rs 4.58 crore from 43 customers' accounts. A case has been registered, and she has been arrested".

"Sakshi Gupta had invested this money in the share market through a demat account," the officer added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

