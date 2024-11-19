Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Lashing out at Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar for allegedly using threatening language, Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Monday said it is unfortunate that people are doing politics by resorting to hooliganism and bullying.

In a democracy, the public is supreme and only those who serve the people move forward in politics, not the 'Bahubalis', Rathore said.

The BJP leader's remarks came after a purported video surfaced on social media showing Gurjar using threatening language against government officials at a public event to get his work done.

Stating that politics of hooliganism will not work in a democracy, Rathore said, "Our voters should decide whether to support such strongmen who bully people, or give importance to those from the civilised society who work according to the law."

The BJP leader also appealed to the media to not give importance to people who talk about hooliganism.

"Politics and the state will be governed by law, not by musclemen," he said.

Rathore also targeted the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, claiming that he talks about baseless and meaningless subjects.

"He needs to study," Rathore said.

"The BJP talks about staying united while the Congress always talks about breaking the country, dividing the society and promoting the policy of appeasement," he said.

