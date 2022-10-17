Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in a farmers' rally in Sikar district, claiming many debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in the state.

Addressing the party's 'Kisan Sammelan' in Sikar, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra's constituency, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the Congress government has failed to deliver on its promises made in the election manifesto, and around 60 lakh farmers are still waiting for loan waiver.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Punia said many debt-ridden farmers have committed suicide in the state and that the Gehlot government should fulfil its promise to waive loans.

He said that nearly 8000 metric tonnes of millet will be produced this season and if the state government did not procure it on time, there will be a loss of Rs 3300 crores to farmers.

On the other hand, reacting to the event, PCC chief Dotasra said the BJP failed to pull crowds to events and Rajendra Rathore had to mobilize people from the nearby Churu district.

“BJP's programme turned out to be a failure. The party is misleading farmers and youths,“ Dotasra said.

