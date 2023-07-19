Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): After Rajasthan's Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut in Ramnagar Village, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress government.

Bhartiya Janta Party Rajasthan State President Chandra Prakash Joshi sought Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's resignation following the matter.

BJP State president said, "The incident is shameful, the Chief Minister should resign from his post for this incident which took place in the home district of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot".

He added, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is busy increasing the glory of his son Vaibhav Gehlot but the glory of Rajasthan is decreasing.".

"The number of crimes is continuously increasing in Rajasthan from several times", he said.

Joshi said, "Congress had promised to pass social accountability law in its manifesto, but in 4 and a half years, even 1 per cent accountability was not seen towards the people of Rajasthan".

Due to poor law and order, Rajasthan is becoming a stronghold of crime, which is a peace-loving state".

He said, "Today the third major incident has happened in Jodhpur district after killing 4 people were burnt".

Joshi slamming the working of the Ashok Gehlot government mentioned the ban on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions in the state.

Joshi said, "During the tenure of this Gehlot government, an organization like PFI was allowed to hold a rally in Kota and Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions were banned in the state".

He added, "Farmers committed suicide due to loans in Rajasthan but Congress did not fulfil the promise of its manifesto".

"Crime is increasing in the state, the Chief Minister should answer that the criminals are getting protection. Rajasthan is number 1 in unemployment, corruption, expensive electricity and petrol diesel, helpless law and order", the leader said in Press Conference.

The charred bodies of four family members were found at their home on Wednesday. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies set afire.

The horrific incident was reported in Cherai Village in the Ramnagar Gram Panchayat of Osia area in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Dharmendra Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Jodhpur Rural told ANI, “The Jodhpur police has recovered 4 burnt bodies from a hut in Ramnagar village. Further investigation is underway”.

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also attacked Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government and tweeted, "Shocker from Home District of Ashok Gehlot - Jodhpur Family of four killed, hacked & burnt alive This includes a 6-month-old child Recently we saw - 19 yr old Dalit girl killed, raped, attacked by acid in Karauli Street wars in Sikar Child raped in school in Jodhpur Law & order of Rajasthan has been demolished Congress means a guarantee of lawlessness But Priyanka, Rahul won’t utter a word Ladki hoon is an empty slogan Women and children are tools for politics for them". (ANI)

