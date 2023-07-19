Jaipur, July 19: Forty-seven children made a miraculous escape after a fire broke out in an ICU of the JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur -- the biggest hospital for children run by the Rajasthan government. Late Monday night when smoke emanating from the AC duct line surrounded the children, their parents rushed them out with the help of hospital staff. Fire in Electric Meter Room of Hospital in Thane; No Casualty.

Window panes had to be broken to let the smoke out and power supply in the ICU had to be switched off. While some children were on oxygen, some had drips on. Rajasthan: Patient Dies in Hospital During Treatment After Oxygen Mask Catches Fire; State Human Rights Commission Issues Notice to Kota SP, Chief Health Officer.

Rescuers used the light of mobile to see if any child was left out or stuck in this section. Medical education principal secretary T. Ravikanth inspected the hospital on tuesday morning and ordered an investigation.

