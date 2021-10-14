Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Opposition BJP on Wednesday attacked state Congress president and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra over his purported remark that schools with more female staff report more squabbles.

BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar accused Dotasra of making anti-women statements, saying it reflects his polluted mindset.

"The statement given by him (Dotasra) is anti-women and reflects his polluted mindset. Today women are capable in every field and work more than men because other than work, they have home and social responsibilities as well," Gurjar said.

Addressing an event on the International Day of the Girl Child on Monday, Dotasra purportedly said schools that have more female staff are bound to have more squabbles, due to which principals or other teachers need to take 'Saridon' for headache.

"Sometimes there are fights for leave, and on other days, it is for something else. Either the principal or the other teachers have to resort to 'Saridon'," the minister said.

"I believe that if you correct these small things, you will always find yourselves ahead of men," he added.

Condemning the statement, former state women's commission chairperson Suman Sharma said, "He is not the education minister but a 'Moorkh Mantri'. How can he give such a statement while being on a minister's chair? He should apologise."

