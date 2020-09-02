Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new tourism policy besides deciding to keep a portion of legislators' salary for contribution to the Chief Minister's COVID care fund.

The new tourism policy proposes to constitute a state tourism advisory committee under the chairmanship of the chief minister, a government statement said.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

It also proposed the formation of a state-level executive committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary for the time-bound implementation of the policy, monitoring and review.

The current District Tourism Development Committee headed by the district collector has been given more executive powers. The panel will be responsible for all work related to tourism development in a district.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

The policy proposed to strengthen the tourist assistance force, encourage startups in the sector, rebuilding marketing policy for international branding of tourism and promote domestic tourism, the statement said.

The Cabinet decided to deduct seven days' salary of the chief minister and other ministers from September for contribution to the COVID care fund.

One day's salary of MLAs and two days' salary of government employees will be deducted.

This deduction proposal will not apply on the judges, officers and personnel of the the Rajasthan High Court and subordinate courts; those involved in medical and health services; all officers and personnel of the Department of Medical Education; police constables and all employees of the state government working in the pay scale of L-1 to L-4.

The state Cabinet also approved to take semester-wise fee instead of lumpsum charges for NRI quota seats in MBBS courses run by government medical colleges, Jhalawar Medical College and Hospital Society and Rajasthan Medical Education Society.

The Cabinet approved the formation of rules for the operation of drug de-addiction centres in the state besides giving approval to notify the rehabilitation rules for beggars and indigents.

The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Public Relations Subordinate Service (Amended) Rules, 2019. With this, all posts of assistant public relations officer will be filled through direct recruitment. Also, the provision of interview for this post has been omitted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)