Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Discussions regarding the formation of new districts announced in the Rajasthan budget 2023-24 were held in a cabinet meeting here on Friday evening.

Decisions on recitation of Preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution in schools, first increment in the interest of the employees in six months, more opportunities to the youth of the state in government service were also taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The cabinet discussed the report presented by the Ramlubhaya Committee, which was formed to look into the demands of new districts, as well as memorandums received from different areas after the announcements of new districts.

Discussions regarding the administrative boundaries of the new districts and on suggestions from people were held in the meeting.

Gehlot had announced to form 19 new districts in the state budget this year. However, people in some areas have expressed unhappiness over the announcement. Protests have been held in some areas against the new district while people in some other areas have expressed resentment for not making their area a new district.

In the cabinet meeting, memorandums received regarding the formation of new districts were discussed.

"Keeping in mind the memorandums received from different areas and public sentiments, discussions were held in relation to demarcation after assessment by the cabinet," an official release said.

The cabinet passed a proposal regarding recitation of Preamble of the Constitution and fundamental duties in all schools.

"This will further strengthen the faith and pride of the young generation in the Constitution, democracy and nationalism," the release said.

The recitation will be done every Saturday (no bag day) in the schools.

The Preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution will also feature in the newly published textbooks.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for amendment to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules 2017. With this, two increment dates (January 1 and July 1) have now been fixed instead of one increment date at present. Due to this, the personnel will get the first increment in six months.

The cabinet also approved the draft of 'The Rajasthan ILD Skills University, Jaipur (Change of Name and Amendment) Bill 2023' to rename Rajasthan ILD Skills University as 'The Vishwakarma Skills University'.

