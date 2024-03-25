India News | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Celebrates Holi at CM Residence in Jaipur, Exrends Wishes

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday celebrated Holi at the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur and extended wishes to everyone on the occasion.
The chief minister gave a chance to visitors, who were eagerly waiting to apply colour and click selfies with him, to exchange Holi wishes on the occasion.
He said," The act of applying colors during the festival helps individuals set aside any grievances they may have."
"The festival helps to foster love and brotherhood. While applying colours, everyone forgets all the grudges. People are celebrating Holi, the festival of colours with great enthusiasm and joy. I would like to extend my greetings to all. Holi, in fact, a 'good Holi' will be celebrated on June 4 as well," the Chief Minister said while speaking to the media.
