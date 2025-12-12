CM Sharma, along with two deputy CMs, releases booklet on government's achievements (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will officially complete two years in office on December 15, 2025.

The state government is holding a series of programs and a press conference to mark the second anniversary of the BJP government, which began on December 12, 2025.

On the occasion, CM Sharma, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers, released a booklet highlighting the state government's key achievements and initiatives over the past two years.

In two years of his government, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "We have fulfilled nearly 70% of the promises we had made...There is a BJP government at the Centre and in the state today. We understand our responsibilities towards the public. As the PM says, we must provide an account of the government's work. On completion of two years in government, we are providing the public with complete information on the work done during this time."

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on Wednesday, arrived at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) for the maiden 2025 Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations.

Along with him, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, and Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav also graced the event.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria are also expected to attend the event.

The inaugural session will include prominent figures from the country's industrial sector, including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, who will share their views on investment in Rajasthan, industrial opportunities, and the state government's reforms.

The program will witness the groundbreaking ceremony for new investment proposals (MoUs) worth Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day has been organised in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day would celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis and further strengthen their connection to their homeland.

Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal. The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, noting that their achievements inspire the state's youth and future generations. He said that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating across various states and countries worldwide.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories operating. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production.

The Rajasthan CM further noted that the state ranks first in India in the field of solar energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW.

He added that land has recently been allocated for renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 17 GW, underscoring Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable development.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations are held at JECC in Sitapura, Jaipur, today. (ANI)

