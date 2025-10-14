Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday expressed grief over the bus accident near Jaisalmer and conveyed his condolences to the kin of the victims.

A bus enroute to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire on Tuesday afternoon near the Thaiyat village.

Also Read | Who Is Ravi Sharma aka ‘Network Marketing Viral Man’? All About RCM Star Diamond Who Claims To Have Massive Wealth, Luxury Cars and Watches.

The Chief Minister said he has instructed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured and provide all necessary assistance to them.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to the people affected by this tragic accident. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected," Bhajanlal Sharma said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bus Fire: 15 Injured As Bus Bursts Into Flames on Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway (Watch Video).

Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the government stands with the families of the victims of the incident.

"May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them with every possible support," he said.

According to Additional SP of Jaisalmer, Kailash Dhan, casualties have been reported in the incident. The injured have been rushed to the hospital and rescue operations are underway.

"The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is continuing," the official said.

The private bus had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 pm, as per its daily schedule. While en route near Thaiyat village, smoke suddenly began rising from the rear part of the bus. Within moments, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, nearby villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Local people informed the fire department and police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)