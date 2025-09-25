Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], September 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for "gifting" multiple development projects to the state.

"Whenever PM Modi visits Rajasthan, he gives a gift to the state. Today, projects worth over crores were inaugurated by him in the state. The PM also gave appointment letters to the youth. So far, we have issued appointment letters to 51,000 youth. We are making a tourism circuit revolving around Rana Pratap," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, in Banswara, Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister flagged off three trains: Vande Bharat Express Train between Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, Vande Bharat Express Train between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, and Udaipur City - Chandigarh Express.

PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries of the 'PM-KUSUM' project from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, in Banswara district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd's (ASHVINI) Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (4X700 MW) worth around Rs 42,000 crore in line with his commitment to transform India's power sector to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power supply.

It will be one of the largest nuclear plants in the country, supplying reliable base load energy, and will strengthen India's position in environmental stewardship and the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project comprises four indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors with advanced safety features, designed and developed by NPCIL.

It is part of India's broader "fleet mode" initiative, where ten identical 700 MW reactors are being built across India under uniform design and procurement plans. The project will bring in cost efficiencies, faster deployment, and consolidated operational expertise.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of green energy projects worth around Rs 19,210 crore in Rajasthan. (ANI)

