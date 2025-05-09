Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a high-level meeting at his office regarding the tensions that arose on the border.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General of Intelligence, and the Additional Director General of Law and Order.

This meeting comes after Pakistani drones were intercepted by the Indian air defense in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. Blackouts were also enforced in Bikaner and parts of Punjab, as well as in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting with the Director Generals of the border guarding forces to assess the situation. Amit Shah also discussed airport security with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Pakistan has targeted military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, in proximity to the international boundary, according to a post on X by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the attack, and no losses were reported. The post read, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir, targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means."

India had earlier responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also made it clear that any attack on military installations would invite a suitable response. (ANI)

