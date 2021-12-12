Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress is set to hold a national level rally on Sunday in Jaipur to voice protest against rising inflation across the country, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.

"Today is a historic day for Rajasthan as a national rally is being organised in Jaipur to protest against the rising inflation due to wrong policies of the Central government, in which all the senior leaders of the party including the top Congress leadership are participating," tweeted Gehlot in Hindi.

Gehlot said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a part of the rally.

He further tweeted, "I welcome Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji who are coming to the land of Rajasthan. I also welcome all the senior leaders of the Congress party who have become part of this momentous occasion."

Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held in 2023.

Last week, on December 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a BJP state working executive committee meeting in Jaipur exuded confidence that the party will win the polls with a two-thirds majority and will form the government in the state.

In the 2018 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state. Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off back then due to the demise of one of the candidates. (ANI)

