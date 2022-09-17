Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Members of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will on Saturday meet in Jaipur for organisation election.

The members will propose the name for party's national president and send it to Delhi headquarters, a party spokesperson said.

He said that about 400 party members from different districts of the state will taking part in the meeting.

Ajay Maken, state in-charge of Congress and Rajendra Kumpawat, co-in-charge of state organisation elections, will steer the meeting to be held at the state Congress headquarters here.

State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state president Govind Singh Dotasra will also take part in it.

In the meeting, the proposal for the name of the national president will be passed and submitted to the party's Central Election Authority.

