New Delhi, September 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him. Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah, Shashi Tharoor, and Others Extend Greetings to Prime Minister As He Turns 72 (Read Tweets).

See Tweet:

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Gandhi tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)