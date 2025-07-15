Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) A sessions court in Jaipur on Tuesday suspended the one-year jail sentence of two Congress MLAs and seven others in an 11-year-old case of road blockade outside the University of Rajasthan.

Additional Sessions Judge Prem Prakash Ojha gave the order while hearing their plea of MLAs Mukesh Bhakar and Manish Yadav and others against the sentence awarded to them on June 17, 2025.

The counsel for the appellants submitted that the disposal of the appeal will take time and the appellants will be deprived of their legal rights if the sentence is not suspended.

The court accepted their contention and gave the relief to the petitioners. The case will now be heard on August 26, 2025.

The nine were convicted of unlawful assembly and obstruction of public (under IPC sections 147 and 283).

The incident took place on August 13, 2014, when the student leaders held a road blockade for around 20 minutes outside the main gate of Rajasthan University on JLN Marg.

Mukesh Bhakar and Manish Yadav are sitting Congress MLAs, while another convict, Abhishek Chaudhary, contested the 2023 assembly elections from Jaipur's Jhotwara assembly constituency and lost.

Following the trial, the court awarded a one-year sentence and a fine of Rs 3,000 each under IPC Section 147, along with an additional fine of Rs 200 under Section 283.

