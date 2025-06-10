Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Eight men drowned in the Banas river in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday, police said.

Three others were rescued and their condition is stable, Tonk Supeintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said. He said a group of 11 men had entered the river for taking a bath when they slipped into deep water.

They were taken out and rushed to a hospital where doctors declared dead -- Naushad (35), Kasim (26), Rizwan (26), Nawab Khan (28), Sajid (20), Nakku (30), Ballu and Farhan -- the officer said.

Initial investigation suggests that some of them went ahead in the water while taking bath and started drowning and while trying to rescue them but the rest also started drowning.

The group had come from Jaipur for a picnic, Sangwan said.

According to police the eight men were residents of Hasanpura, Ghat Gate, Panipech and Ramganj areas of Jaipur. Their families were informed about the incident.

Public Health Engineering Department Minister Kanhaiyalal and other local public representatives reached the Tonk district hospital and enquired about the health of those undergoing treatment.

Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition Tikaram Jully and other leaders expressed condolences over the incident.

