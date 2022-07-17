Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a vegetable market under Nihalganj police station in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday night, said Fire Officials.

More than a dozen shops were burnt to ashes.

Also Read | Box Office Day 1 Collection: Taapsee’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘HIT’ Witness … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Soon after getting the information, several fire tenders reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank of Over Rs 3 Crore, Say Police.

Earlier in March, a massive fire had broken out in the forest area of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan's Alwar district where Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers had been deployed to douse the blaze. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)