Barmer, Dec 27 (PTI) A minor girl allegedly committed suicide here, mention in a note that she was raped by two people, police said on Monday.

Additional S P Hazariram Chauhan said the 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Sunday night.

Police recovered a suicide note, in which the victim said she was taking the extreme step out of fear of being threatened and defamed by the two accused who raped her.

Based on the suicide note, a case was registered against Mahendra Kumar and Kartik.

